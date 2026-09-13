Samuel is expected to start Sunday's game against the Falcons in place of Joey Porter (back), Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Porter and the Steelers were unable to come to terms on a long-term contract extension this weekend, so he's sitting this one out with a back injury officially. He's been linked to trade rumors. Samuel signed with Pittsburgh last season, appearing in six regular-season games, including a trio of starts. He's past the neck issues that sidelined him for most of the previous two campaigns.