Steelers' Asante Samuel: Re-signing with Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samuel is re-signing with the Steelers on a one-year, $4 million contract, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.
Samuel played in each of the Steelers' last six regular-season games in 2025 after recovering from neck surgery. He was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent but will instead remain in Pittsburgh for the 2026 season, likely filling a depth role in the secondary.
More News
-
Steelers' Asante Samuel: Returns to full health in 2025•
-
Steelers' Asante Samuel: Signs to active roster•
-
Steelers' Asante Samuel: Set to make Steelers debut•
-
Steelers' Asante Samuel: Headed for Steelers debut•
-
Asante Samuel: Finds work in Pittsburgh•
-
Asante Samuel: Cleared for football activities•