Samuel recorded 10 total tackles (six solo) and an interception over six contests during the 2025 regular season.

Samuel underwent neck surgery in April ahead of the 2025 season, and as a result, he remained a free agent until he was signed to the Steelers' practice squad in early November. The cornerback made his team debut Nov. 30 versus the Bills, and he appeared in each of Pittsburgh's final six regular-season games and the team's 30-6 loss to the Texans in the wild-card round. Samuel's most notable moment as a Steeler came when he picked off Tua Tagovailoa in the first quarter of the team's 28-15 win over the Dolphins in Week 15, notching his first interception since the 2023 campaign with the Chargers. The cornerback will enter the offseason as a free agent, and he'll likely have multiple suitors after proving his health in 2025.