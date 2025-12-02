The Steelers signed Samuel off the practice squad Tuesday, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Samuel was signed to the Steelers' practice squad Nov. 11 after being cleared to return to football activities following his spinal fusion surgery for a back injury he suffered in the tail end of the 2024 season. He logged 28 defensive snaps as a practice squad elevation in the 26-7 loss to the Bills last Sunday in the wake of the injury to outside cornerback James Pierre (concussion). The newly signed cornerback replaces 34-year-old Darius Slay on the active roster and will likely start at outside corner against the Ravens in Week 14 if Pierre cannot suit up.