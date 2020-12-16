Williamson recorded 11 tackles (nine solo) across 67 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Bills.
Williamson led the team in tackles Sunday, as he now has 20 tackles over the past two weeks. Sunday was by far Williamson's highest snap count on defense (89 percent) since being traded to the Steelers. He'll now shift his focus to a primetime matchup with the Bengals.
