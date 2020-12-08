Williamson is expected to take over the starting inside linebacker role in replace of the injured Robert Spillane (knee), Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

After being traded to the Steelers in November, Williamson will have the opportunity to start at inside linebacker because of the knee injury Spillane suffered Monday. The veteran had essentially been insurance for the Steelers' linebacking corps, recording just three tackles with the Steelers prior to Monday, but if the loss against Washington is any indication, expect Williamson to be a worthy IDP option as the full-time starter (nine tackles).