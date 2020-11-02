Williamson is expected to serve as the backup to Robert Spillane after being acquired by the Steelers on Sunday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Williamson recorded nine tackles Sunday afternoon for the Jets against the Chiefs and was shipped to the Steelers by the end of the day. The 28-year-old totaled 59 tackles through seven games this season, but he'll be filling a reserve role for his new team. He may not be available for Week 9 since he won't be allowed to join the team until Saturday due to the COVID-19 restrictions when heading to a new team.