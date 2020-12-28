Williamson posted 14 tackles (nine solo) and a sack in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Colts.
Williamson made his first start for the Steelers in Week 14. Over the three games as a starter, Williamson has posted 32 tackles and a sack. He'll look to cap off a successful run in the regular-season finale against the Browns.
