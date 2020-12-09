Williamson finished with a team-high nine tackles (six solo) and a tackle for loss in Monday's 23-17 loss to Washington.
Williamson filled in admirably as the starting inside linebacker with Robert Spillane (knee) out. The trade deadline acquisition from the Jets should continue to start for as long as Spillane is sidelined.
