Williamson was traded to the Steelers on Sunday along with a 2022 seventh-round pick for Pittsburgh's 2022 fifth-rounder, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williamson goes from the only winless team in the league to the lone undefeated team. Once he gets acclimated to his new surroundings, Williamson figures to slide into a starting inside linebacker role for the Steelers. He suited up for the Jets earlier Sunday, leading the team with nine tackles in a 35-9 loss to the Chiefs.