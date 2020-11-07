Williamson had his roster exemption lifted Saturday, and he's officially on the Steelers' 53-man roster, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

The Steelers traded for Williamson earlier in the week, and he's passed the necessary COVID-19 protocols to join the team for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys. Williamson handled a much starting role with the Jets this year, as he posted 59 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception through seven games. However, the veteran is expected to serve as inside linebacker Robert Spillane's backup in Pittsburgh.