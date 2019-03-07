Finney had a second-round restricted tender placed on him by the Steelers on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Finney went undrafted out of Kansas State in 2016 but has proven to be a valuable reserve on the the Steelers' offensive line. The 27-year-old has appeared in 43 games -- including nine starts -- in his three years in Pittsburgh.

