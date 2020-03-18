Play

Finney will sign a two-year, $8 million deal with the Seahawks, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Finney proved to be a versatile backup on the Steelers' offensive line, logging 13 career starts across four years. He has logged 427 snaps at left guard, 381 snaps at center and 139 snaps during his tenure in Pittsburgh and will now look to compete for a starting role somewhere on the offensive line in Seattle.

