Finney is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns with a thigh injury, Burt Lauten of the Steelers' official site reports.

Finney was starting at center since Maurkice Pouncey (hip) was inactive. The Steelers are resting most of their starters ahead of the playoffs, so Pouncey is likely to return for the playoffs anyway.

