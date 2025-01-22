Bishop tallied 45 tackles, including 0.5 sacks, along with seven pass defenses (four of which were interceptions) and one fumble recovery over 17 regular-season games in 2024.

Though Bishop had his share of struggles, it was impressive that he played in all 17 regular-season games given that he wasn't selected in April's NFL Draft. The West Virginia product notched three pickoffs during a two-week span in late October, and his four total INTs tied for second on the team. Bishop did see his playing time wane at the end of the campaign and into the playoffs, but he likely showed enough as a rookie to be given a chance to grow in Year 2.