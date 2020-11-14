Roethlisberger (illness/knee) was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
This seemed to be the plan as soon as Roethlisberger was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. It also appears as if the knee injury which forced the veteran quarterback to leave a portion of last Sunday's game is also not bothering him which is overall good news for his fantasy prospects this Sunday against the Bengals.
