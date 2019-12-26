Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Affirms commitment to play in 2020

Roethlisberger (elbow) announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he's rehabbing his injury with the intention of continuing his career in 2020.

Roethlisberger's 16th NFL season came to an end in Week 2, when he required surgery to reattach three tendons in the elbow on his (right) throwing arm. The veteran will turn 38 in March and carries a hefty $33.5 million cap figure for 2020, but assuming his recovery continues as anticipated, the Steelers will probably be willing to keep him in the fold. Neither undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges nor second-year signal-caller Mason Rudolph (shoulder) showed much promise directing the offense after Roethlisberger went down with the season-ending injury, and the Steelers are unlikely to find an upgrade over Roethlisberger this offseason via free agency, the draft or the trade market.