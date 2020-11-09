Roethlisberger completed 29 of 42 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Cowboys.

In a surprisingly close contest between the undefeated Steelers and two-win Cowboys, Roethlisberger was forced to air it out, topping 300 passing yards for the second time in 2020 and throwing three TDs for the third time. The veteran quarterback also left the game briefly at the end of the second quarter after a hard hit, but he was back under center to begin the second half. Roethlisberger could be headed for another big performance if Week 10's clash with Joe Burrow and the Bengals turns into a shootout.