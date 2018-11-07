Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Cleared to play Thursday night
Roethlisberger (finger) does not carry an injury designation for Thursday night's game against the Panthers.
Roethlisberger will thus continue to manage and work through a fractured finger on his left (non-throwing) hand when the Steelers -- winners of four straight -- take on the 6-2 Panthers (on a three-game roll of their own) Thursday night. Meanwhile, Roethlisberger is coming off a Week 9 effort in which he shrugged off his aches and pains en route to completing 28 of 47 passes for 270 yards and two TDs while adding four yards and another touchdown on two rushing attempts in a 23-16 win over Baltimore.
