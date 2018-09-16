Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Cleared to start Week 2
Roethlisberger (elbow) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Roethlisberger injured his right elbow in overtime of the Steelers' Week 1 tie with the Browns, rendering him a non-participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday before he turned in a full session Friday. The Steelers were apparently satisfied with how Roethlisberger threw the ball during that practice, so he shouldn't be too hindered by the injury while he returns to the field. After a disastrous five-turnover performance in Week 1, Roethlisberger will get a nice bounce-back opportunity this week at home against a vulnerable Kansas City secondary that is without its top playmaker (Eric Berry).
