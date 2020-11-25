Thursday's scheduled game between Roethlisberger (quad) and the Steelers and the Ravens has been postponed until Sunday afternoon, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In announcing the schedule change, which arrives following the placement of several Baltimore players on reserve/COVID-19 list, the NFL noted in a statement that "this decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts."