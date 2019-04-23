Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Could get extension soon
The Steelers hope to sign Roethlisberger to a contract extension before the beginning of the 2019 NFL Draft, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reports.
There doesn't seem to be any real concern about the two sides failing to reach an agreement, though it won't necessarily happen by Thursday. The 37-year-old quarterback is entering the final season of a four-year, $87.6 million extension and faces the prospect of leading an offense without Antonio Brown (Raiders) or Le'Veon Bell (Jets). The Steelers still have an above average collection of talent on offense, led by an excellent O-line and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.
