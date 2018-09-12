Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Dealing with bruised elbow

Roethlisberger doesn't expect his bruised right elbow to sideline him for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.

The QB didn't practice Wednesday, but it's not unusual for him to get veteran days off during the season, more so when he's banged up. We'll revisit his status Thursday, but as long as Roethlisberger practices by the end of the week, he should be a go Sunday.