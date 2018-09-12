Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Dealing with bruised elbow
Roethlisberger doesn't expect his bruised right elbow to sideline him for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.
The QB didn't practice Wednesday, but it's not unusual for him to get veteran days off during the season, more so when he's banged up. We'll revisit his status Thursday, but as long as Roethlisberger practices by the end of the week, he should be a go Sunday.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Injury clarified as bruised elbow•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Nursing minor elbow injury•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Plagued by turnovers versus Browns•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Sharp in preseason debut•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Expected to see snaps Saturday•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: In line to play next week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Dive into the quarterback position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Dive into the wide receiver position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
Need to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered on today’s show.