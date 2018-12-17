Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Does enough for critical victory
Roethlisberger completed 22 of 34 passes for 235 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Steelers' 17-10 win over the Patriots on Sunday. He also lost three yards on two rushes.
While the two interceptions were certainly a blemish, Roethlisberger made enough key plays to help the Steelers to the critical victory over a conference rival that had often bedeviled them in the past. Big Ben notably spread the ball around, connecting with eight different receivers. He found Vance McDonald and Antonio Brown for touchdowns of five and 17 yards in the first and second quarter, respectively, and just missed two others to McDonald and JuJu Smith-Schuster. The veteran gunslinger didn't enjoy the same downfield success he had in other games, as his 32-yard hook-up with James Washington served as Roethlisberger's his lowest game-long completion of the season. Roethlisberger did manage to extend his multi-touchdown streak to three games, and he'll look to continue it against the Saints in a Week 16 interconference showdown.
