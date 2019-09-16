Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Done for season

Coach Mike Tomlin relayed Monday that Roethlisberger will require season-ending elbow surgery.

An MRI on Roethlisberger's right (throwing) elbow revealed that the QB will need surgery and is now in line to be placed on IR. With Roethlisberger ruled out for the remainder of the 2019 campaign, the Steelers will proceed with Mason Rudolph as their starting signal caller. It's unclear who will back up Rudolph with Joshua Dobbs having been traded to the Jaguars last week.

