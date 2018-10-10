Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Downplays elbow issue
Roethlisberger mentioned Tuesday that an elbow injury has impacted his throwing motion, but he downplayed the significance of the issue Wednesday, Chris Adamski of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. "Ah, it's fine," Roethlisberger said. "I don't even need to talk about it. It's good."
Roethlisberger hurt his elbow back in Week 1, but he hasn't been listed on the injury report since Week 2 and is currently on pace for career-high marks for both passing yards and touchdowns. His absence from practice on Wednesdays has become the new norm, with the Steelers listing him as a "coaches decision" rather than referencing an injury. It doesn't seem like anything to worry about, considering the team does the same thing for a few other veterans. In any case, Roethlisberger will travel to Cincinnati in Week 6, facing a Bengals defense thats ranks ninth in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.0) but 21st in passing yards allowed per game (277). The Bengals have scored 30.6 points per game, forcing their opponents to chuck the ball around in an effort to keep up.
