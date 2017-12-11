Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Drops 506 yards on Ravens

Roethlisberger completed 44 of 66 passes for 506 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 39-38 victory over the Ravens. He added five rushing yards on one carry.

Roethlisberger dazzled in primetime while becoming the first player in league history to record three games with at least 500 yards passing. Although he needed a massive workload to do so -- Roethlisberger averaged just 36.3 attempts per game entering Week 14 -- this performance also came against a stingy Ravens secondary that hadn't allowed a 300-yard passing game all season. On deck for Pittsburgh is a Week 15 matchup with New England when Roethlisberger will face off against a Patriots defense that's surrendered just 158 passing yards per game in their last three games to date, which ranks second in the league during that time frame.