Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Drops second straight game

Roethlisberger completed 29 of 45 passes for 281 yards with two touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Chargers.

The Steelers jumped out to a 23-7 lead before the half but could have gone in to the locker room leading by more had Roethlisberger not been intercepted by safety Derwin James on a pass intended for Vance McDonald deep in Chargers' territory. Big Ben has now thrown six interceptions in his last three games, losing the last two games. He'll look to return to his winning ways against Oakland -- which has allowed 28 passing touchdowns and has just nine interceptions this season -- in Week 14.