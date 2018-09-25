Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Earns first win this season with three touchdowns

Roethlisberger completed 30 of 38 passes for 353 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in Monday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers. He also lost one yard on four carries.

After a slow start on their first two possessions, Roethlisberger got hot, with all three touchdowns coming in the first half. Despite the 1-1-1 record, Big Ben is having an outstanding season, completing 92 of 139 passes for 1,140 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. On pace for over 6,000 yards, he'll look to keep it going in Week 4 against a banged-up Baltimore defense. . In his last game against the Ravens, a 39-38 win, Roethlisberger threw for 506 yards and two touchdowns.