Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Exits game with right elbow injury

Roethlisberger was forced out of Sunday's game against the Seahawks with a right elbow injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

As a result, Mason Rudolph will start the second half of the contest at QB for the Steelers. Prior to his exit, Roethlisberger had completed 8 of 15 pass attempts for 75 yards.

