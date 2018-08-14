Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Exits practice with possible concussion
Roethlisberger was removed from Tuesday's practice, possibly to be evaluated for a concussion, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Roethlisberger appeared to bang his head on the ground during practice, then touched his head a few times while talking with the Steelers' training staff. He's suffered three reported concussions in his pro career, with the most recent coming in November 2015 and not requiring any absences beyond the game in which he suffered the injury. The Steelers were already planning to hold Roethlisberger out for Thursday's preseason game against the Packers.
