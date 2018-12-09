Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Exits Sunday's game

Roethlisberger was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a rib injury.

With Roethlisberger -- who took a big hit at the end of the first half -- on the sideline, Josh Dobbs has taken over at QB for the Steelers. Prior to his exit from Sunday's contest, Roethlisberger completed 18 of 22 passes for 164 yards and a TD.