Steelers president Art Rooney II said Roethlisberger will stay with the team for 2021, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Rooney met with Roethlisberger on Tuesday and released a statement Wednesday morning. While his statement acknowledges that the contract situation still needs to be addressed, Rooney all but confirms Roethlisberger will be the Steelers' starting quarterback for at least one more season. The veteran QB turns 39 in March, and he's currently scheduled for a $41.25 million cap hit in 2021, the second season of a two-year extension. Reducing his cap charge requires either a pay cut or another extension, though the latter wouldn't necessarily mean Roethlisberger intends to play beyond 2021. Meanwhile, the Steelers have four offensive starts scheduled for free agency this offseason -- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, RB James Conner, LT Alejandro Villanueva and RT Matt Feiler.