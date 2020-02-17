Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Expected back for Week 1

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that he has "no hesitation" that Roethlisberger (elbow) will be ready for the 2020 regular-season opener, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Tomlin echoed the sentiment shared by GM Kevin Colbert last Thursday, despite the long recovery underway by Roethlisberger following season-ending elbow surgery. Roethlisberger played just six quarters in 2019, and with Mason Rudolph, Devlin Hodges and Paxton Lynch the only current options besides Roethlisberger, the Steelers need Tomlin and Colbert to be right if they are to reach the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.