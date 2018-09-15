Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Expected to play Sunday
Roethlisberger (elbow) is expected to play in the Steelers' Week 2 game against the Chiefs, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.
Although Roethlisberger was a full participant at Friday's practice, he was still given a questionable status for Sunday's game. It looks like they team was just erring on the side of caution with the designation, as he is fully expected to play at this point. Josh Dobbs would be in line to replace him under center should he ultimately suffer a setback.
