Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Expected to see snaps Saturday
Roethlisberger is on track to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Titans, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.
Roethlisberger had a bit of an injury scare last week, but he's fine after it was determined that he did not suffer a concussion after taking a fall in a practice. Per the report, the 36-year-old QB, who has dropped some weight since last season, "has been a fixture in the weight room over the past month." He's putting in the added work in the hopes of helping to alleviate the sort of joint pain that's occasionally hampered him over the past few seasons. When he's able to keep out of harm's way, Roethlisberger brings a pretty solid floor to the fantasy table, given that he works with two of the top pass-catching weapons at their positions in the NFL, namely wideout Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell, who is expected to re-join the team in time for Week 1 action.
