Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Expecting brief appearance

Roethlisberger (ankle) expects to play one or two drives in Saturday's preseason game against Indianapolis, Chris Adamski and Joe Rudder of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

While he seems to have moved past the ankle injury that held him out of Pittsburgh's first two exhibitions, Roethlisberger will only make a brief appearance in what figures to be his only game action of the preseason. He won't have Le'Veon Bell in the backfield and may not have Martavis Bryant (undisclosed) out wide, but the Steelers expect to have their full stable of offensive weapons ready for Week 1 against Cleveland.