Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Expecting full recovery

The Steelers have expressed confidence that Roethlisberger will recover fully from September elbow surgery and play during the 2020 season, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

Roethlisberger was shut down after the first two games of the current campaign and endured a procedure on Sept. 23 to reattach three tendons in his right elbow. The 16-year pro hasn't been cleared to throw but has made enough progress to date to raise his hopes to suit up next fall and potentially beyond that point. During his absence, the Steelers have put themselves into a position to reach the postseason based on the strength of the defense. On the other side of the ball, both Mason Rudolph (shoulder) and Devlin Hodges have directed the offense for stretches but fallen well shy of Roethlisberger's standard. Consequently, the team no doubt will welcome back the veteran presence once he's cleared for on-field work.