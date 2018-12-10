Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Expecting to play in Week 15
Roethlisberger (ribs) said following Sunday's 24-21loss to the Raiders that "he assumes he will be good to go for (Week 15)," Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Roethlisberger exited Sunday's game in the first half after injuring his ribs, and he did not take the field for the majority of the second half until the Raiders scored a touchdown with just over five minutes left in the contest. Roethlisberger quickly led the Steelers down the field to reclaim the lead, which the Pittsburgh defense relinquished with just 21 seconds to go. Roethlisberger then threw the ball on a successful hook-and-ladder play to put the Steelers in position to tie, but kicker Chris Boswell slipped on the tying field-goal attempt, and the game concluded. Despite missing nearly half of Sunday's contest, Roethlisberger still ended up with 282 passing yards and two scores. Those planning on including him in lineups in Week 15 will want to keep tabs on his status this week, but given that he returned to Sunday's contest and expressed optimism -- naturally -- after the game, fantasy players have reason to be optimistic as well.
