Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Expects to be healthy for 2020

Though the exact nature of the right elbow procedure Roethlisberger will undergo later this week isn't known, he won't be in line for Tommy John surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Tommy John surgery is a rather common procedure for baseball pitchers and often carries a recovery timeline of more than 12 months, but Roethlisberger's surgery isn't expected to keep him sidelined nearly that long. In fact, the quarterback has said that he anticipates being back to full strength in advance of the 2020 season, with a more specific timeline likely to come once the surgery is completed. Roethlisberger has already dismissed any notion that he'll retire and plans to play out the final season of the two-year, $68 million contract he inked this past March.