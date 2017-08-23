Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Expects to play Saturday versus Colts
Roethlisberger (ankle) plans to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Roethlisberger has been hindered by a minor ankle injury since the beginning of August, but he's slated to make his preseason debut on Saturday. The Steelers' offense still won't be at full strength during their third preseason tilt, however, while running back Le'Veon Bell (groin) remains away from the team. Backup quarterback Landry Jones (abdomen) figures to return from his injury Saturday as well, and rookie Joshua Dobbs will also continue to provide depth behind Roethlisberger.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Won't play Sunday•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Not in line to play Friday•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Hurts ankle Thursday•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: To evaluate retirement after season•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Returning for 2017 season•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Leaning toward playing another season•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Don't draft Zeke
Everyone else is fine taking Ezekiel Elliott in the second round, but Chris Towers argues that...
-
Believe it or not: Zay's No. 1?
There were a lot of disappointing performances in Week 2 of the preseason, but surprisingly...