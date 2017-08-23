Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Expects to play Saturday versus Colts

Roethlisberger (ankle) plans to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Roethlisberger has been hindered by a minor ankle injury since the beginning of August, but he's slated to make his preseason debut on Saturday. The Steelers' offense still won't be at full strength during their third preseason tilt, however, while running back Le'Veon Bell (groin) remains away from the team. Backup quarterback Landry Jones (abdomen) figures to return from his injury Saturday as well, and rookie Joshua Dobbs will also continue to provide depth behind Roethlisberger.