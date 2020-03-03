Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Facing lengthy rehab
Roethlisberger (elbow) isn't expected to do much during the offseason program and likely will be limited early in training camp, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.
While he's said to be ahead of his initial rehab timeline, Roethlisberger only recently resumed throwing footballs, lofting some passes inside a gym in late February. The Steelers still haven't confirmed specifics of his injury, but this report suggests the Sept. 23 surgery reattached three ligaments in his throwing elbow. A previous report described the injury as a muscle tear, so there at least seems to be agreement that Roethlisberger didn't have Tommy John surgery. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is optimistic the 38-year-old quarterback will be ready for Week 1, even saying that Roethlisberger could be a better player when he comes back from the prolonged period of rest. Colbert also shot down recent rumors about Roethlisberger being out of shape.
