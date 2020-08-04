Roethlisberger (elbow) did a lot of throwing Monday and said he felt great Tuesday morning, Ed Bouchette of The Athletic reports.

Nearly 11 months removed from elbow surgery, Roethlisberger is on track for the Week 1 start. He's been throwing footballs in some capacity since February, with no report of any setbacks along the way. The 38-year-old quarterback provided some details on his surgery Tuesday morning, noting that he tore three of the five flexor tendons in his throwing elbow. It was a unique injury for an NFL quarterback, but Roethlisberger says his current physical condition is the best he's felt since 13 or 14 years ago. He should be ready to practice when the Steelers put on pads in mid-August.