Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Fires five touchdowns in blowout win

Roethlisberger completed 22 of 25 passes for 328 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions in the Steelers' 52-21 win over the Panthers on Thursday. He also rushed three times for 27 yards and fumbled once but recovered.

Roethlisberger shook off a minor finger injury to post his fifth 300-yard game of the season and complete a season-best 88.0 percent of his throws. Big Ben finished with a perfect 158.3 rating for the contest as well, and he spread the wealth by connecting with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Antonio Brown, Vance McDonald, Jesse James and Jaylen Samuels for his scores. The 36-year-old now boasts a sparking 21:7 TD:INT through nine games, and he'll face the formidable challenge of trying to generate a successful encore when he faces the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.