Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Fires pair of scores in Week 10 win
Roethlisberger completed 19 of 31 passes for 236 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Colts. He also rushed twice for five yards.
Roethlisberger endured much more of a struggle than what would have been expected against the Colts' vulnerable secondary, but he managed to do just enough to pull out the hard-fought road win. Big Ben connected with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Vance McDonald on a pair of seven-yard scores in the third and fourth quarter, respectively, to bring the Steelers back from a 17-3 hole. He then led a 10-play, 70-yard march that culminated in Chris Boswell's game-winning 33-yard field goal. Roethlisberger has now thrown multiple touchdowns in two of his last three games, although his 10 touchdowns through eight contests leave him on pace for his lowest total in that category since his 12-game season in 2010. He'll look to up his production against the Titans in Thursday night Week 11 matchup.
