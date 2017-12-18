Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Fires pair of touchdowns in narrow loss
Roethlisberger completed 22 of 30 passes for 281 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Patriots. He also rushed three times for 10 yards and fumbled once but recovered.
Although Roethlisberger found Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers for scores, it was a near third touchdown that turned out to be the turning point in the contest. Big Ben appeared to hit Jesse James for a 10-yard score with 28 seconds remaining, but the play was ultimately overturned on replay after it was determined the Steelers' tight end failed to control the ball all the way through the conclusion of the play. Roethlisberger ultimately threw an interception on a pass deflected off the hands of Eli Rogers and snagged by the Patriots' Duron Harmon in the end zone with five seconds remaining, sealing New England's win. Despite the disappointing finish, the 14-year veteran managed to throw multiple touchdowns for the sixth straight game and posted his third-highest YPA (9.37) of the campaign, both particularly impressive feats considering he played the majority of the contest without Antonio Brown (calf). He'll look to put together another fantasy-friendly effort in a Week 16 tilt against the Texans, although it appears he'll have to do so without Brown, who's reportedly likely to miss the contest, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
