Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Four-touchdown night in win

Roethlisberger completed 30 of 45 passes for 299 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in Thursday's 40-17 win over the Titans. He also rushed once for 10 yards.

Roethlisberger thrived in the no-huddle attack that helped lead to a Week 10 comeback victory over the Colts, firing a 41-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown on the Steelers' first possession and rarely letting up until the contest was well in hand. The veteran signal caller only got better as the game went on, going a blistering 20 of 23 for 185 yards with three touchdowns in the second half, two going to Brown and one to tight end Jesse James. Although he fell just short of his second 300-yard effort over the last three games, Roethlisberger's four passing scores were a season high. He'll look to replicate the performance in a Week 12 home date versus the Packers.