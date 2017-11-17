Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Four-touchdown night in win
Roethlisberger completed 30 of 45 passes for 299 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in Thursday's 40-17 win over the Titans. He also rushed once for 10 yards.
Roethlisberger thrived in the no-huddle attack that helped lead to a Week 10 comeback victory over the Colts, firing a 41-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown on the Steelers' first possession and rarely letting up until the contest was well in hand. The veteran signal caller only got better as the game went on, going a blistering 20 of 23 for 185 yards with three touchdowns in the second half, two going to Brown and one to tight end Jesse James. Although he fell just short of his second 300-yard effort over the last three games, Roethlisberger's four passing scores were a season high. He'll look to replicate the performance in a Week 12 home date versus the Packers.
More News
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Fires pair of scores in Week 10 win•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Tops 300 passing yards•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Turnover-free in divisional victory•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Plays efficiently versus Chiefs•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Two pick-sixes among career-high five INT•
-
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Takes back seat to running game versus Ravens•
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...