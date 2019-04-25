Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Gets $67.5M guaranteed in new deal

Roethlisberger will be guaranteed $67.5 million through the 2021 season after agreeing Wednesday with the Steelers on a two-year, $68 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Roethlisberger will earn $12 million in salary in 2019 before the extension goes into effect next March at the start of the new league year. Upon putting pen to paper on the deal, Roethlisberger will receive $37.5 million as part of a signing bonus, with another $30 million guaranteed in the event of an injury. The extension essentially ensures that Roethlisberger, who turned 37 in March, will finish his career with the only franchise he's ever known.