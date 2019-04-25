Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Gets $67.5M guaranteed in new deal

Roethlisberger will be guaranteed $67.5 million through the 2021 season after agreeing Wednesday with the Steelers on a two-year, $68 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Roethlisberger will earn $12 million in salary in 2019 before the extension goes into effect next March at the start of the new league year. Upon putting pen to paper on the deal, Roethlisberger will receive $37.5 million as part of a signing bonus, with another $30 million guaranteed in the event of an injury. The extension essentially ensures that Roethlisberger, who turned 37 in March, will finish his career with the only franchise he's ever known.

More News

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

Draft Tracker Watch Live Analysis
Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...

    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE     NFL DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NFL DRAFT PREVIEW     WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ