Roethlisberger sat out Friday's practice due to a listed combination of not injury-related/knee, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

That's also how Roethlisberger was listed on Thursday's practice estimate, with Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette characterizing the QB's absence Friday as a maintenance day. With that in mind, we'd expect Roethlisberger to return to a full practice Saturday and approach Monday afternoon's game against Washington minus an injury designation.