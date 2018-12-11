Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Gets precautionary MRI
Roethlisberger said Tuesday on his weekly radio show that he required an MRI for the rib injury he picked up in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Raiders but reiterated that he doesn't expect to miss any time, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. "I'll be on the field [Week 15 against the Patriots], that's all that matters."
Roethlisberger missed 19 of the Steelers' 60 offensive plays in the Week 14 loss after team trainers decided to hold him out for a spell when initial X-rays on the rib injury he sustained were inconclusive, per Fowler. The Steelers ultimately signed off on Roethlisberger's return to action, with the signal-caller giving the team a four-point lead on a touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster with 2:55 remaining in the contest before Oakland answered for the game-winning score with 21 seconds left. Per Chris Adamski of TribLive.com relayed that Roethlisberger is dealing with "several rib contusions" and could see his practice reps capped Wednesday through Friday, but backed up the quarterback's prediction that he'll be ready to go by the weekend. With the 7-5-1 Steelers having lost their last three games and clinging to a narrow division lead over the surging Ravens, Roethlisberger has plenty of incentive to push through the pain and play.
